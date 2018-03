Phyto 7 daily hydrating cream Dried out and damaged hair requires as much attention as your face so get into the habit of applying a daily cream.

Apply Phyto 7 cream on the lengths every morning, on either dry or damp hair. It dries quickly and provides hydration throughout the day. Its plant-based formula (featuring 7 different plants) respects the most fragile hair.



Phyto 7 daily hydrating cream, £13

Available from John Lewis and Debenhams

www.phyto.com