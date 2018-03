L'Oréal Elvive Re-nutrition shampoo with royal jelly While royal jelly is excellent for the body's energy levels, it's also beneficial for hair! Rich in oligo elements, vitamins, minerals, lipids and protein, this shampoo is basically an all-round cocktail that nourishes, revitalises and replenishes the hair.



L'Oréal Elvive Re-nutrition shampoo, £3.29