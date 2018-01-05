>
Hair care
Quick fixes for luscious locks
This hair straightener adapts to all types of hair and promises an unequalled result: straight hair without any frizz, even if hair is normally difficult to handle. The secret lies in the heat/vapour combination that straightens and hydrates hair simultaneously, and the optimal temperature of 230°C which can be reached in just one minute.

Far from damaging hair, the favourable level of heat leaves hair soft and shiny. And you only need to glide it through your hair once!

BaByliss Pro 230 Radiance hair straightener, £99
Beauty Editor
02/12/2008
