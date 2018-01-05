Phyto Phytolisse shampoo Because smoothing out hair is just as effective (but better for your hair) with natural products, we love the new Phytolisse shampoo from Phyto. 'Lisse' is French for 'smooth' and as the name suggests, this shampoo gently smoothes hair thanks to the active plant ingredients: pine tree pulp relaxes hair, hibiscus flowers increase shine and calendula has a softening effect. hair is perfectly prepared for drying.



Phyto Phytolisse shampoo, £13 for 200ml

Available from John Lewis and Debenhams

www.phyto.com





