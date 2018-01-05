>
>
>
Hair care
Quick fixes for luscious locks
Article in images

Phyto Phytolisse shampoo

 

Because smoothing out hair is just as effective (but better for your hair) with natural products, we love the new Phytolisse shampoo from Phyto. 'Lisse' is French for 'smooth' and as the name suggests, this shampoo gently smoothes hair thanks to the active plant ingredients: pine tree pulp relaxes hair, hibiscus flowers increase shine and calendula has a softening effect. hair is perfectly prepared for drying.

Phyto Phytolisse shampoo, £13 for 200ml
Available from John Lewis and Debenhams
www.phyto.com




  
  
Beauty Editor
02/12/2008
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

