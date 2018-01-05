Expert advice for achieving hair that shines © Odile Gilbert for L'Oréal Professionnel Problem

Note that dark blonde, brown and Pollution, dyeing, chlorine, UV, excessive shampooing ... there are endless factors that dull the hair , most of which are unavoidable in modern, daily life. Hair becomes damaged and dries out, it becomes porous and no longer reflects light.Note that dark blonde, brown and long hair is naturally more lacklustre than other types! Plan of attack

> Get rid of all the external factors that dull hair:

1/ brush your hair with your head upside down every evening to get rid of any grime (brush the lengths but not the scalp which will otherwise become irritated and greasy).

2/ after shampooing, rinse until hair is literally squeaky clean. A squeaking sound indicates that all the

Alternate between a haircare product that's specifically designed to add shine and a neutral product so you don't weigh hair down. Make sure the products you choose are really hydrating because the more dehydrated hair is, the duller it looks.

> it's really important not to irritate hair every time you wash it. To prevent this, apply an oil on the hair then after 10 minutes, shampoo as normal on top of the oil. A barrier is created by the oil, protecting the lengths from acidic and harsh effects while you're washing it.

> As a final touch, spray a gloss on



Expert tip

"It all comes down to the rinsing!" Catherine Chauvin recommends "always rinsing hair with cold water and using a vinegar/water solution to add immediate shine to all hair types." You can also add lemon juice to water, it's one of the best ways of making hair smooth.






