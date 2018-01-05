>
Quick fixes for luscious locks
Looking after curly hair

 

Problem
Curly hair has a very fragile structure because each little change of direction in the hair is a potential breaking point. Also, the hair cuticle in curly hair stands out a little bit, giving hair a rough and very dry appearance. The result is that in place of bouncy, shiny curls, you end up with a mass of frizz!

Plan of attack
> For beautiful curls, never forget the importance of hydrating! Choose a shampoo that's rich in oils which provide hair with a natural "cover" and strengthen the hair cuticle.
> Apply a nourishing cream directly on dry hair every morning (and evening if necessary) to reinforce hydration.
> When styling, leave hair to dry naturally. Then work your curls with your fingers, using a balm specifically desgined for frizzy hair. For a more sophisticated look, use a curling iron to artificially create curls.
> A layered cut is ideal. Don't be afraid of cutting into the mass of hair (in particular the hair underneath) with light tapering in the lengths. This will effortlessly restore tone and elasticity to curls. Just make sure you never try to untangle dry hair with a brush. Use your fingers or a comb on damp hair.

Expert tip
"Be careful not to use too many silicone-based serums and products that don't really look after hair, in fact they act like a varnish. I would therefore advise only using small amounts of them, very occasionally. They don't replace specialist haircare products at all", advises Philippe Jumeau.

