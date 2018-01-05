Fine hair, advice for adding volume to hair © Andy Uffels, Philips Haircare Artistic Director Problem

A lack of volume is often down to hair's texture rather than its density. Too fine and too limp, it gets greasy quickly and is lacking in vitality.



Plan of attack

Cut it! The secret to obtaining volume is layering. It's ideal for

> Volume requires effort... from the moment your alarm clock goes off! As soon as you wake up, run your fingers through your hair, lifting hair up at the roots and shaping it as you want it. Hair is still warm from sleeping and is easy to shape. Leave it any later and it will be too late, those unruly tufts of hair will be sticking up in all the wrong places!

> Use specific haircare products that restructure hair by providing a healthy cocktail of vitamins, amino acids and keratin. Alternate between different types of gentle which weighs hair down and greasy hair produces the opposite effect required for volume!" explains Philippe Jumeau.

Catherine Chauvin reveals her secret: "At the end of the day, give your hair a massage. Not only is it relaxing and gets rid of the day's stress, it stimulates the hair bulbs and blood circulation in the scalp. Hair is healthier and has more body."



