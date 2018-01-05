Looking after coloured hair © Jean Louis David Problem

Although dyeing hair provides instant shine, it also leaves hair damaged and dried out, and the colour can fade after just a few days.



Plan of attack

> Alternate between a shampoo enriched with natural pigments (careful not to use too much because the pigments often stick to hair's pores and are difficult to get rid of) and a shampoo that's specially designed for coloured hair (it will have an intense repair formula).

> Twice a week, take the time to apply a hydrating mask. Coloured hair is often dry and fragile which means you need to reestablish the hair's water balance ( = its hydration rate) with products enriched in natural emollients. The better hydrated hair is, the more intense the colour will be.

> Finish off with a protective milk which you don't rinse out. It will protect your hair from the heat of the hairdryer and from calcium in water - an enemy of coloured hair - when you next wash it.

> You can never nourish coloured hair enough: apply nutritive creams on the lengths from time to time.

> Even if you're disappointed with your colour or if it loses its shine too quickly, wait at least 4 weeks before having it redone.



Expert tip

UV filters are very popular nowadays but is it necessary to regularly use products containing them in order to protect colour? Response from Philippe Jumeau: "Using filters is only worthwhile in the summer, in the sun. Apart from that, it's really important to let hair breathe and live. Excessive use of products isn't necessarily a solution!"



