How to achieve straight hair

Dry, brittle, flyaway or too thick... when you have unruly hair, the only thing on your mind is achieving slick, straight hair that's silky to the touch. Your objective is to tame your locks whilst respecting their natural balance.



Plan of attack

3 simple steps to achieving super-smooth hair: Use specific hair-smoothing products. Enriched with active ingredients, they reseal the hair cuticle for a shiny effect and prepare hair for styling by leaving a protective film. To reduce hair's brittleness, apply a hydrating product on the tips (on dry or damp hair) routinely. Warm it up in your hands beforehand so that it penetrates better into the heart of the hair. Use a flat brush. It tames frizz, smoothes the hair cuticle for a shinier effect, and gets through difficult areas like the fringe.

Another solution is to use a ceramic hair straightener. Glide from the roots of your hair to the tips, paying particular attention to the top of the head to reduce volume. Make sure you apply a thermal hair protector that "burns" in place of your hair! Styling: if classic blow-drying is your thing, always towel dry your hair beforehand to remove excess water and minimise damage to your hair.

Expert tip To avoid this, spritz a very light layer of hairspray on hair before going out. It will act as a filter against damaging everyday effects and will protect curls." recommends Philippe Jumeau.



