- Home-made beauty recipes for winter



If the cold weather is making you feel like hibernating in the warmth, you're not alone! So why not make the most of your time indoors and treat yourself to some pampering? Regenerating face and hair masks, warming herbal teas and vitamin-packed cocktails will all leave you looking and feeling great.



We've put together 6 winter beauty recipes to make in the comfort of your own home to give you a glowing complexion and keep you healthy over the winter months.













For more home-made beauty recipes, check out: The Ultimate Natural Beauty Book: 100 Gorgeous Beauty Products to Make Easily at Home by Josephine Fairley, published by Kyle Cathie.





ELQ, CB

