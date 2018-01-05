Winter beauty: home-made face mask for a glowing complexion The problem

Constant switching from centrally heated rooms to cold outdoor temperatures and lack of sunlight takes its toll on your skin, leaving you with a dull complexion and that tight feeling.



The solution

A mask to nourish your skin deep down and instantly restore its radiance.



What you need

1 teaspoon of kaolin

2 teaspoons of spirulina powder (to restore glow)

1 and a half teaspoons of macadamia nut oil

40 drops of vervain liquid extract (Verbena Officinalis) (to improve texture and soothe delicate skin)

3 drops of grapefruit seed extract

2 drops of liquid Vitamin E



Method

Using a small whisk, mix the kaolin and spirulina powder in a bowl.

Add the vervain liquid extract and mix again.

Add the macadamia nut oil, grapefruit seed extract and Vitamin E. Stir well and apply onto face after removing any make-up. Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Repeat once a week.





