- Winter beauty: home-made face mask for a glowing complexion

6 home-made beauty recipes for winter
Constant switching from centrally heated rooms to cold outdoor temperatures and lack of sunlight takes its toll on your skin, leaving you with a dull complexion and that tight feeling.
The solution
A mask to nourish your skin deep down and instantly restore its radiance.
What you need
1 teaspoon of kaolin
2 teaspoons of spirulina powder (to restore glow)
1 and a half teaspoons of macadamia nut oil
40 drops of vervain liquid extract (Verbena Officinalis) (to improve texture and soothe delicate skin)
3 drops of grapefruit seed extract
2 drops of liquid Vitamin E
Method
Using a small whisk, mix the kaolin and spirulina powder in a bowl.
Add the vervain liquid extract and mix again.
Add the macadamia nut oil, grapefruit seed extract and Vitamin E. Stir well and apply onto face after removing any make-up. Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Repeat once a week.
Beauty Editor
26/12/2009
