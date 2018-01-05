>
>
6 home-made beauty recipes for winter
Article in images

Winter beauty: home-made body scrub for silky skin

 

- Winter beauty: home-made body scrub for silky skin
The problem
We tend to neglect our bodies during the winter months, covering our legs and arms in thick layers of clothes and forgetting to exfoliate and moisturise. Say hello to dull, dry skin!

The solution
A gentle moisturising exfoliating scrub for silky smooth skin as soon as you step out of the shower.

What you'll need
3 tablespoons of brown sugar
3 tablespoons of almond powder
400ml grapeseed oil
200ml sweet almond oil
15 drops of essential rose oil

Method
Mix the sugar and almond powder with the grapeseed and sweet almond oils, then finish by adding the essential oil. If the oil rises to the top, add a bit of sugar. Massage gently onto damp skin, making small circular movements, from your feet up to your head, then rinse off. Repeat once or twice a week.




  
  
Beauty Editor
26/12/2009
Tags Hair care
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         