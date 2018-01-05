- Winter beauty: home-made body scrub for silky skin

|
6 home-made beauty recipes for winter
We tend to neglect our bodies during the winter months, covering our legs and arms in thick layers of clothes and forgetting to exfoliate and moisturise. Say hello to dull, dry skin!
The solution
A gentle moisturising exfoliating scrub for silky smooth skin as soon as you step out of the shower.
What you'll need
3 tablespoons of brown sugar
3 tablespoons of almond powder
400ml grapeseed oil
200ml sweet almond oil
15 drops of essential rose oil
Method
Mix the sugar and almond powder with the grapeseed and sweet almond oils, then finish by adding the essential oil. If the oil rises to the top, add a bit of sugar. Massage gently onto damp skin, making small circular movements, from your feet up to your head, then rinse off. Repeat once or twice a week.
Beauty Editor
26/12/2009
