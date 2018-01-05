Winter beauty: home-made body scrub for silky skin The problem

We tend to neglect our bodies during the winter months, covering our legs and arms in thick layers of clothes and forgetting to exfoliate and moisturise. Say hello to dull, dry skin!



The solution

A gentle moisturising exfoliating scrub for silky smooth skin as soon as you step out of the shower.



What you'll need

3 tablespoons of brown sugar

3 tablespoons of almond powder

400ml grapeseed oil

200ml sweet almond oil

15 drops of essential rose oil



Method

Mix the sugar and almond powder with the grapeseed and sweet almond oils, then finish by adding the essential oil. If the oil rises to the top, add a bit of sugar. Massage gently onto damp skin, making small circular movements, from your feet up to your head, then rinse off. Repeat once or twice a week.





