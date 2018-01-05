Winter beauty: home-made hair mask for shiny hair The problem

Pollution, cold, wind and rain... our hair has a lot to cope with in winter and can soon lose its bounce and shine.



The solution

A regenerating mask that restores shine and vitality to your hair by nourishing it deep down.



What you need

1 egg

5 drops of essential sage oil

5 drops of essential rosemary oil

1 tablespoon of jojoba oil

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel (available from chemists and health shops)

1 tablespoon of honey



Method

Heat up the jojoba oil and honey in the microwave (8 minutes maximum). Alternatively, melt the honey in a bain-marie with the jojoba oil (this is an easier way to gauge the temperature).

Add the aloe vera gel, egg and essential oils and mix well.

Apply the mixture onto clean, damp hair, and wrap hair up in a towel, hairnet or cap for 3 hours, then wash your hair again and dry.





