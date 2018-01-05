>
>
6 home-made beauty recipes for winter
Article in images

Winter beauty: home-made hand lotiion for soft hands and nails

 

- Winter beauty: home-made hand lotiion for soft hands and nails
The problem
Don't be lazy about looking after your hands and nails - it's a big winter beauty no-no. Our hands are the first victims of the cold and without proper care, they get chapped and rough.

The solution
A magic potion for soft hands and healthy nails.

What you'll need
100ml castor oil
100ml olive oil
Juice of one lemon

Method
Gently warm up the castor and olive oils, then add the lemon juice.
Pour into a bowl and soak your hands for 15 minutes. Massage your hands for a few minutes, focusing on your palms to stimulate your relaxation points. Wash and dry your hands thoroughly.




  
  
Beauty Editor
26/12/2009
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         