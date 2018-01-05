- Winter beauty: home-made hand lotiion for soft hands and nails

|
6 home-made beauty recipes for winter
Don't be lazy about looking after your hands and nails - it's a big winter beauty no-no. Our hands are the first victims of the cold and without proper care, they get chapped and rough.
The solution
A magic potion for soft hands and healthy nails.
What you'll need
100ml castor oil
100ml olive oil
Juice of one lemon
Method
Gently warm up the castor and olive oils, then add the lemon juice.
Pour into a bowl and soak your hands for 15 minutes. Massage your hands for a few minutes, focusing on your palms to stimulate your relaxation points. Wash and dry your hands thoroughly.
