Winter beauty: home-made hand lotiion for soft hands and nails The problem

Don't be lazy about looking after your hands and nails - it's a big winter beauty no-no. Our hands are the first victims of the cold and without proper care, they get chapped and rough.



The solution

A magic potion for soft hands and healthy nails.



What you'll need

100ml castor oil

100ml olive oil

Juice of one lemon



Method

Gently warm up the castor and olive oils, then add the lemon juice.

Pour into a bowl and soak your hands for 15 minutes. Massage your hands for a few minutes, focusing on your palms to stimulate your relaxation points. Wash and dry your hands thoroughly.





