Winter health: home-made cocktail for a healthy body The problem

Getting out of bed is an even bigger challenge when it's so cold and grey!



The solution

Give your body a boost from the inside to keep you on top form from the very start of the day! Feed your body vitamins to strengthen it and prepare it to face up to the cold. Plus, the benefits of carotene and anti-oxidants will make your skin glow.



What you need

Seasonal fruit and veg, preferably organic:

2 apples

3 clementines

1 carrot

1 small bunch of grapes

Juice of half a lemon

15-20 drops of propolis liquid (available from health shops)

1 small glass of water



Method

Peel all the ingredients, wash the grapes, and blend small chunks of the fruit and veg together gradually so that you end up with a fruit juice rather than a compote. Add the lemon juice at the end to help prevent unwanted froth, then add the drops of propolis liquid and the water. Sweeten a little if you like. Drink straight away for maximum vitamin impact, every morning during the winter.





