Winter health: home-made herbal tea for detox The problem

In winter your body needs to strengthen its immune defences so it can resist all those bugs.



The solution

Detox your body and clear your chest so that you don't spend winter living in fear of germs...and get a healthy glow to boot!



What you need

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of echinacea (a plant that stimulates the immune system, available from health shops)

25g eucalyptus leaves

2 drops of essential lemon oil

1 tablespoon of honey



Method

Bring a litre of water to the boil and stir in the thyme, echinacea and eucalyptus leaves. Leave to warm over a low heat for 20 minutes. Pass through a fine mesh sieve, add the honey and essential lemon oil, and drink plenty of it!





