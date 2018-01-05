B de Boucheron Extrait de Parfum spray

|
Purse sprays for perfume on the go
|
B de Boucheron is a concentration of the rarest, made-to-measure ingredients, put together to the highest standards and bottled like real jewels. Powerful notes of cedar and patchouli form the essence of this fragrance, along with a hint of orange blossom, rose and sweet spices. A true gem to keep in your bag or jewellery box!
B de Boucheron perfume extract
around £150 for 15ml
www.boucheron.com
|
Beauty Editor
15/12/2008
|
Article Plan Purse sprays: new perfumes 2008 ▼
|