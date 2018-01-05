>
Purse sprays for perfume on the go

B de Boucheron Extrait de Parfum spray

 

© Boucheron - B de Boucheron Extrait de Parfum spray
© Boucheron

B de Boucheron is a concentration of the rarest, made-to-measure ingredients, put together to the highest standards and bottled like real jewels. Powerful notes of cedar and patchouli form the essence of this fragrance, along with a hint of orange blossom, rose and sweet spices. A true gem to keep in your bag or jewellery box!
B de Boucheron perfume extract
around £150 for 15ml
