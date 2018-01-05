|
Purse sprays for perfume on the go
Here's one for all you fashionistas out there. A Juicy Couture travel spray in your bag is the latest in globetrotter chic!
The modern silver-plated bottle is engraved with the words "For nice girls who like stuff"(?!) and comes with a pink shopping bag charm with "Choose Juicy" on one side and "Love G & P" on the other. Light, practical and chic, for Juicy connoisseurs. We love the zippo-style lid that spritzes this light, romantic perfume.
Juicy Couture Eau de parfum travel spray
£30 for 30ml
www.juicycouture.com
