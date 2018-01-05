>
>
Purse sprays for perfume on the go

Juicy Couture Eau de parfum travel spray

 

© Juicy Couture - Juicy Couture Eau de parfum travel spray
© Juicy Couture

Here's one for all you fashionistas out there. A Juicy Couture travel spray in your bag is the latest in globetrotter chic!

The modern silver-plated bottle is engraved with the words "For nice girls who like stuff"(?!) and comes with a pink shopping bag charm with "Choose Juicy" on one side and "Love G & P" on the other. Light, practical and chic, for Juicy connoisseurs. We love the zippo-style lid that spritzes this light, romantic perfume.
Juicy Couture Eau de parfum travel spray
£30 for 30ml
www.juicycouture.com




  
  
Beauty Editor
15/12/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersTricks and tips for an active new year
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         