Purse sprays for perfume on the go

Kenzo Ryoko sprays

 

Ryoko means "travel" in Japanese and that's what inspired Kenzo to release each of their mythical perfumes as Ryoko sprays.

Each colour represents a perfume with a unique 20ml container: bright red for Flower by Kenzo, fuchsia pink for Kenzo Amour, turquoise blue for L’eau par Kenzo and intense black for Tokyo by Kenzo. We want to collect the lot...
Ryoko spray, Kenzo
£22 for 20ml
15/12/2008
