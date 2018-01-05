Kenzo Ryoko sprays © Kenzo

Ryoko means "travel" in Japanese and that's what inspired Kenzo to release each of their mythical perfumes as Ryoko sprays. Each colour represents a perfume with a unique 20ml container: bright red for Flower by Kenzo, fuchsia pink for Kenzo Amour, turquoise blue for L'eau par Kenzo and intense black for Tokyo by Kenzo. Ryoko spray, Kenzo £22 for 20ml

