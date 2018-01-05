Guerlain purse spray

|
Purse sprays for perfume on the go
This elegant and practical purse spray from Guerlain emphasises the beauty of the brand's three star perfumes in a pocket-sized format: the mythical Shalimar, the sensual L'Instant de Guerlain, and the luminous Insolence, the latest fragrance.
Designed by Hervé Van Der Straeten, this is a beautiful accessory that's reminiscent of Guerlain's make-up cases, all of which will go together perfectly in the merry disorder of your handbag. The perfect gift for a loved one...or from you to you!
Guerlain 20ml purse spray (sold with refilll)
Insolence Eau deToilette: around £45
Shalimar Eau de Parfum: around £50
L’Instant de Guerlain: around £50
www.guerlain.com
Beauty Editor
15/12/2008
