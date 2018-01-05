>
>
Purse sprays for perfume on the go

Guerlain purse spray

 

© Guerlain - Guerlain purse spray
© Guerlain

This elegant and practical purse spray from Guerlain emphasises the beauty of the brand's three star perfumes in a pocket-sized format: the mythical Shalimar, the sensual L'Instant de Guerlain, and the luminous Insolence, the latest fragrance.

Designed by Hervé Van Der Straeten, this is a beautiful accessory that's reminiscent of Guerlain's make-up cases, all of which will go together perfectly in the merry disorder of your handbag. The perfect gift for a loved one...or from you to you!

Guerlain 20ml purse spray (sold with refilll)
Insolence Eau deToilette: around £45
Shalimar Eau de Parfum: around £50
L’Instant de Guerlain: around £50
www.guerlain.com




  
  
Beauty Editor
15/12/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Homemade Valentine's Day cards
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         