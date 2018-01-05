Guerlain purse spray © Guerlain

This elegant and practical purse spray from L'Instant de Guerlain, and the luminous Insolence, the latest



Designed by Hervé Van Der Straeten, this is a beautiful accessory that's reminiscent of Guerlain's make-up cases, all of which will go together perfectly in the merry disorder of your handbag. The perfect gift for a loved one...or from you to you!

Guerlain 20ml purse spray (sold with refilll)

Insolence Eau deToilette: around £45 Shalimar Eau de Parfum: around £50

L’Instant de Guerlain: around £50

