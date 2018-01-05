For her purse collection by Narciso Rodriguez

|
Purse sprays for perfume on the go
Each version of the For her by Narciso Rodriguez collection (including her eau de parfum and Musc for her) is now available in a sophisticated roll-on. Leave the sexy, seductive imprint of this feminine fragrance on your skin in one swift, elegant gesture.
Narciso Rodriguez, For her, purse collection
Her purse perfume, 10ml roll-on: around £45
Her eau de parfum, 10ml roll-on: around £40
Musc for her, 10ml roll-on: around £50
www.narcisorodriguez.com
Beauty Editor
15/12/2008
