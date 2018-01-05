>
Purse sprays for perfume on the go

Kelly Calèche Jewel Lock refillable purse spray by Hermès

 

The famous, elegant padlock that has featured on Hermès bags for so many years has now been transformed into a perfume bottle! Simply unlock it to release the spray.

Luxurious and precious, this fancy case contains the new formula from Kelly Calèche, a cheerful and feminine scent created by Hermès perfumer Jean-Claude Ellena. This is a funky and mysterious treasure for your handbag.
around £100, refill: around £60 for 7.5ml
