Kelly Calèche Jewel Lock refillable purse spray by Hermès

|
Purse sprays for perfume on the go
|
The famous, elegant padlock that has featured on Hermès bags for so many years has now been transformed into a perfume bottle! Simply unlock it to release the spray.
Luxurious and precious, this fancy case contains the new formula from Kelly Calèche, a cheerful and feminine scent created by Hermès perfumer Jean-Claude Ellena. This is a funky and mysterious treasure for your handbag.
Kelly Calèche Jewel Lock refillable purse spray, Hermès
around £100, refill: around £60 for 7.5ml
www.hermes.com
|
Beauty Editor
15/12/2008
|
Article Plan Purse sprays: new perfumes 2008 ▼
|