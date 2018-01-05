Coco Mademoiselle Cambon Collection by Chanel © Chanel

This pocket-sized glossy spray contains Chanel's delicate, feminine Coco Mademoiselle in perfume extract, the most precious concentration there is. The couture fragrance that reveals the quintessential scent of morning rose and absolute iris is applied onto skin with an applicator, a single drop at a time. Actress Keira Knightley is the face of the scent Coco Mademoiselle purse spray, Chanel

around £60 for 7.5ml

www.chanel.com around £60 for 7.5ml






