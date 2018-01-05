|
Purse sprays for perfume on the go
The bottle is faceted like a precious stone and contains a pendant that doubles up as a piece of jewellery. Hidden inside is the sophisticated, exhilerating fragrance that is Miss Boucheron.
Just like the stunning design, this fragrance opens up doors to a new olfactory world that's floral, woody and voluptuous. On contact with the skin, the scent makes you radiate mischievous sensuality.
Suspended on a cord, Miss Boucheron can be worn around the neck as a pendant or worn around the wrist. if you take it off the cord, it makes a perfect purse spray.
Miss Boucheron refillable spray, Boucheron
around £60 for 10ml eau de parfum
www.boucheron.com
Available from Debenhams
Beauty Editor
15/12/2008
