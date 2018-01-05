Miss Boucheron refillable spray © Miss Boucheron

The bottle is faceted like a precious stone and contains a pendant that doubles up as a piece of jewellery. Hidden inside is the sophisticated, exhilerating fragrance that is Miss Boucheron. Just like the stunning design, this fragrance opens up doors to a new olfactory world that's floral, woody and voluptuous. On contact with the skin, the scent makes you radiate mischievous sensuality. Suspended on a cord, Miss Boucheron can be worn around the neck as a pendant or worn around the wrist. If you take it off the cord, it makes a perfect purse spray.

around £60 for 10ml eau de parfum

www.boucheron.com

Available from Debenhams





