Purse sprays for perfume on the go

Miss Boucheron refillable spray

 

© Miss Boucheron - Miss Boucheron refillable spray
© Miss Boucheron

The bottle is faceted like a precious stone and contains a pendant that doubles up as a piece of jewellery. Hidden inside is the sophisticated, exhilerating fragrance that is Miss Boucheron.

Just like the stunning design, this fragrance opens up doors to a new olfactory world that's floral, woody and voluptuous. On contact with the skin, the scent makes you radiate mischievous sensuality.

Suspended on a cord, Miss Boucheron can be worn around the neck as a pendant or worn around the wrist. if you take it off the cord, it makes a perfect purse spray.
Miss Boucheron refillable spray, Boucheron
around £60 for 10ml eau de parfum
www.boucheron.com
Available from Debenhams




  
  
15/12/2008
