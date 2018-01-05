Prada purse spray © Prada

Prada have introduced a new way to wear its ladies' perfume with this purse spray. The snap hook lets you attach it to your bag so you can keep the hypnotic amber essences on you at all times. We love the stainless steel refillable spray in the strong, contemporary lines of Prada bottles. Like all the brand's perfumes, the bottle combines purity, design and modernity. Prada purse spray, £42

www.prada.com

Available from House of Fraser





