Purse sprays 2008

Purse sprays for perfume on the go
It's 5.30 and you're just about to head home from work when a last-minute date crops up. No worries: with this little pink bottle in your bag you're prepared for anything! Elle Intense eau de parfum spray by Yves Saint Laurent envelops you in raspberry, lychee and jasmine in one spritz. It's a heady fusion of hypnotic scents that mix with the smell of your skin for a sexy aura.
Elle Eau de Parfum Intense spray, Yves Saint Laurent
£34 for 30ml
Beauty Editor
15/12/2008
