Get party perfect for New Year

Party make-up: lasting make-up © Make Up For Ever If you want to look your best all night long, you don't want your make-up deserting you after your very first venture onto the dance floor! To keep your slap in place, apply a make-up setting product before leaving the house. Apply setting gel or spray all over your face (eyelids, lips and cheeks) to "lock in" your make-up.



Star product

Mist & Fix by Make Up For Ever is a clever spray that sets all types of make-up in place and prolongs their staying power. Light, alcohol-free and subtle, it forms a veil to protect against the damaging effects of pollution, temperature changes, cigarette smoke etc. As fine as a mist, it can be sprayed evenly all over the face.



Mist & Fix, Make Up For Ever, around £15 for 125ml

www.makeupforever.com





