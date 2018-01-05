>
>
>
Get party perfect for New Year
Party make-up: lasting make-up

 

© Make Up For Ever - Party make-up: lasting make-up
© Make Up For Ever
If you want to look your best all night long, you don't want your make-up deserting you after your very first venture onto the dance floor! To keep your slap in place, apply a make-up setting product before leaving the house. Apply setting gel or spray all over your face (eyelids, lips and cheeks) to "lock in" your make-up.

Mist & Fix by Make Up For Ever is a clever spray that sets all types of make-up in place and prolongs their staying power. Light, alcohol-free and subtle, it forms a veil to protect against the damaging effects of pollution, temperature changes, cigarette smoke etc. As fine as a mist, it can be sprayed evenly all over the face.

Mist & Fix, Make Up For Ever, around £15 for 125ml
29/12/2009
05/01/2018
