Party make-up: lips © Mango Glamorous lips require precise application. You don't want to leave your lippy behind on your glass of champers!



For a long-lasting effect that will last all night, highlight the edges of your lips with a lip liner/pencil, then fill in the centre. Next, apply lipstick in a colour that matches your outfit. And for a glossy finish, add a touch of gloss to the centre of your lips.



Star product

Lipstick Queen Invisible Lip Liner

This completely clear, silicone-based lip liner prevents lipstick and gloss from bleeding so your lipstick stays right where it's supposed to be!



Invisible Lip Liner, Lipstick Queen: £15

Available from www.spacenk.com





