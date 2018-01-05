>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Get party perfect for New Year
Article in images

Party make-up: lips

 

© Mango - Party make-up: lips
© Mango
Glamorous lips require precise application. You don't want to leave your lippy behind on your glass of champers!

For a long-lasting effect that will last all night, highlight the edges of your lips with a lip liner/pencil, then fill in the centre. Next, apply lipstick in a colour that matches your outfit. And for a glossy finish, add a touch of gloss to the centre of your lips.

Star product
Lipstick Queen Invisible Lip Liner
This completely clear, silicone-based lip liner prevents lipstick and gloss from bleeding so your lipstick stays right where it's supposed to be!

Invisible Lip Liner, Lipstick Queen: £15
Available from www.spacenk.com




  
  
Beauty Editor
29/12/2009
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         