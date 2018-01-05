Party make-up: complexion © Littlewoods Direct If you've got a long night ahead of you, leave your moisturiser to one side and go for a toning effect all over your face just before applying your make-up. Your foundation and eyeshadow will stay in place a lot longer, and in the heat of the party, your complexion will stay fresh and only your dress will shine!



Star product

La Roche-Posay physiological soothing toner

Apply this toner all over your face with cotton wool before applying make-up. Its non-oily and fresh texture will leave skin soft and silky-smooth. And once the party's over, you can either use it on its own or with a cleanser to clean your face.



Physiological soothing toner, La Roche-Posay: £9.80

Available from www.garden.co.uk





