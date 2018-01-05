>
Get party perfect for New Year
Party hair: how to keep your hairstyle in place

 

© French Connection - Party hair: how to keep your hairstyle in place
© French Connection
Whether you've gone for curls, straightened your hair or created a fancy up-do, you'll not want a single lock to be out of place. The solution is to fix hair in place with a gel, mousse or spray. Today's products won't dry hair out, just mould and tame it.

OSiS Glamour Queen is a new volumising hairspray from Schwarzkopf that holds your hairstyle in place with added glam. It's water-free, meaning it's ultra fine and won't weigh your hair down like the average water-based hairspray.

OSiS Glamour Queen, £10.45
www.schwarzkopf-professional.co.uk




  
  
