Party hair: how to keep your hairstyle in place © French Connection Whether you've gone for curls, straightened your hair or created a fancy up-do, you'll not want a single lock to be out of place. The solution is to fix hair in place with a gel, mousse or spray. Today's products won't dry hair out, just mould and tame it.



Star product

OSiS Glamour Queen is a new volumising hairspray from Schwarzkopf that holds your hairstyle in place with added glam. It's water-free, meaning it's ultra fine and won't weigh your hair down like the average water-based hairspray.



OSiS Glamour Queen, £10.45

www.schwarzkopf-professional.co.uk









