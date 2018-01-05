Party make-up: shine-free face © Debenhams The party's under way and you're having a great time when suddenly, your best mate whips out her camera and decides it's time to capture some memories... Naturally, you can't nip off to the ladies' to powder your nose. The solution? Discreetly dab a pre-powdered sheet onto your face. It will stop you from shining in the photos and will give your complexion a boost of freshness!



Star product

Nars Perfecting Powdering Sheets are delicately powdered blotting sheets that absorb shine while allowing skin to retain essential moisture. Dab gently onto the skin to instantly get rid of excess sebum. Skin is left clean and refreshed while your complexion looks flawless. Encased in a slim, soft black plastic sheath, these sheets are ideal to pop into your bag!



Perfecting Powdering Sheets, Nars, £14

www.narscosmetics.co.uk





