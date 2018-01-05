>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Get party perfect for New Year
Article in images

Party make-up: shine-free face

   

© Debenhams - Party make-up: shine-free face
© Debenhams
The party's under way and you're having a great time when suddenly, your best mate whips out her camera and decides it's time to capture some memories... Naturally, you can't nip off to the ladies' to powder your nose. The solution? Discreetly dab a pre-powdered sheet onto your face. It will stop you from shining in the photos and will give your complexion a boost of freshness!

Star product
Nars Perfecting Powdering Sheets are delicately powdered blotting sheets that absorb shine while allowing skin to retain essential moisture. Dab gently onto the skin to instantly get rid of excess sebum. Skin is left clean and refreshed while your complexion looks flawless. Encased in a slim, soft black plastic sheath, these sheets are ideal to pop into your bag!

Perfecting Powdering Sheets, Nars, £14
www.narscosmetics.co.uk




  
 
Beauty Editor
29/12/2009
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         