Get party perfect for New Year
Party make-up: avoid tired eyes

 

Party season equals late nights and while that's great news for your social calendar, it's not so great for your eyes. Treat tired eyes to a product formulated with caffeine, known for its stimulating properties.

This little roll-on massages and refreshes tired eyes. Use the rollerball to apply the gel in circular movements then enjoy the cooling effect. It dries fast and works over make-up so you can even get an instant pick-me-up when you're out and about!

Caffeine Eye Roll-On, Garnier: £9.99
29/12/2009
29/12/2009 

05/01/2018
