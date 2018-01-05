>
Get party perfect for New Year
Perfume for hair

 

© Narcisso Rodriguez - Perfume for hair
© Narcisso Rodriguez
Coco Chanel once said "Wear perfume where you want to be kissed." Back in her day, women only wore perfume on the neck and décolleté, but now you can also scent your hair with your favourite fragrance.

Note: Alcohol-free perfumes won't dry your hair out.

For Her Hair MIst by Narciso Rodriguez envelops hair with the 'For Her' scent, with sensual notes of musk, honey flower and radiant amber. The frosted glass bottle fits perfectly in party bags so you can take it out and spritz your locks whenever you like!

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Hair Mist: around £25 for 30ml
www.narcisorodriguez.com




  
  
29/12/2009
