Eye Makeup
Get party perfect for New Year
Article in images

Party make-up: eyes

 

© Asos - Party make-up: eyes
© Asos
The last thing you want is for your beautiful shade of green eyeshadow to turn you into the Incredible Hulk as your powder starts smudging onto the rest of your face. How can you stop it from moving? By applying a base on your eyelids beforehand. This secret, fiercely guarded by experts, makes your eye make-up dazzle for much longer thanks to its magic ingredients.

Star product
Benefit eyeshadow base
This primer locks in shadow and creates a smooth, satiny finish. Apply it with a fingertip over the whole eyelid then apply your eye make-up as usual. Your lids will stay looking lively all night long!

F.Y. Eye, Benefit: £17
Available from www.hqhair.com




  
  
Beauty Editor
29/12/2009
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up Make-up Techniques
