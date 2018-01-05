Party make-up: eyes © Asos The last thing you want is for your beautiful shade of green eyeshadow to turn you into the Incredible Hulk as your powder starts smudging onto the rest of your face. How can you stop it from moving? By applying a base on your eyelids beforehand. This secret, fiercely guarded by experts, makes your eye make-up dazzle for much longer thanks to its magic ingredients.



Star product

Benefit eyeshadow base

This primer locks in shadow and creates a smooth, satiny finish. Apply it with a fingertip over the whole eyelid then apply your eye make-up as usual. Your lids will stay looking lively all night long!



F.Y. Eye, Benefit: £17

Available from www.hqhair.com





