Spring 2009 make-up trends: fresh rosy complexions

Fresh-looking complexions were all over the runways at the recent catwalk shows: transparent, born-again skin with a light finish to add to the fresh, just-in-from-the-cold look. The face is loaded with light, skin glowing and cheeks pink. Perfect for...

Fair and dark skin . Rosy cheeks basically suit all skin tones. Go for pearly or matte pink if you have fair skin , and a pink-orangey shade if you have golden skin. Technique

Tip: Extend your blusher downwards to create a guaranteed healthy glow. The first step is to prepare your skin by moisturising it to make it as bright as possible. Then use liquid foundation identical to your skin tone as your canvas. Sweep the rounded parts of your face (forehead, chin, sides of the nose, temples and cheekbones) with dewy powder to refresh your face and highlight your features.Tip: Extend your blusher downwards to create a guaranteed healthy glow. Essential buy Silhouette Defining Colors by

Around £25, by Shu Uemura . This blush duo contains a cream and powder blush to sculpt the face for a transparent, sophisticated look.Around £25, www.shuuemura.com or 020 7235 2375





