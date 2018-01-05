>
>
Spring beauty trends
Article in images

Spring 2009 make-up trends: fresh rosy complexions

 

- Spring 2009 make-up trends: fresh rosy complexions

Fresh-looking complexions were all over the runways at the recent catwalk shows: transparent, born-again skin with a light finish to add to the fresh, just-in-from-the-cold look. The face is loaded with light, skin glowing and cheeks pink.
Perfect for...
Fair and dark skin. Rosy cheeks basically suit all skin tones. Go for pearly or matte pink if you have fair skin, and a pink-orangey shade if you have golden skin.
Technique
The first step is to prepare your skin by moisturising it to make it as bright as possible. Then use liquid foundation identical to your skin tone as your canvas. Sweep the rounded parts of your face (forehead, chin, sides of the nose, temples and cheekbones) with dewy powder to refresh your face and highlight your features.
Tip: Extend your blusher downwards to create a guaranteed healthy glow.
Essential buy
Silhouette Defining Colors by Shu Uemura. This blush duo contains a cream and powder blush to sculpt the face for a transparent, sophisticated look.
Around £25, www.shuuemura.com or 020 7235 2375




  
  
Beauty Editor
10/03/2009
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         