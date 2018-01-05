>
Spring beauty trends
Spring 2009 make-up trends: ink blue eyes

 

It's out with smoky eyes and in with this summer's take on black: inky blue. Softer than intense black and practically translucent, inky blue eyes will bring a fresh touch to your face. There are no clear, precise lines, instead the textures of eyeshadow and kohl blend for a natural but sophisticated effect.
Perfect for...
Fresh, radiant make-up and water-based foundation.
Technique
To obtain a translucent effect, take a tip from the experts and apply a little kohl and bluish shadow, then use a cotton bud soaked in make-up remover to fade and blend the two. A second option is to apply eyeliner along the length of your lashes then blend it with your finger.
Essential buy
Trésor d’Afrique, the new 5-colour eye palette from Yves Saint Laurent, contains five bold shades (purple, indigo, turquoise, yellow and ochre) to draw attention to your peepers. 
Around £35, www.ysl.com or 01444 255700
Beauty Editor
10/03/2009
