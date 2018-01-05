>
Spring beauty trends
- Spring make-up trends 2009: pink shiny lips

This season's lips are enhanced with a hint of shiny pink gloss or lipstick. Discreet, fresh and feminine, pink is ideal for setting off a nude complexion or highlighting inky blue eyes.
Perfect for...
Shiny textures, which suit all lips. Plumped, colourful lips that make you look like you've been eating fruit particularly suit pale skins.
Technique
Apply gloss and lipstick with a small, fine brush. Alternatively, apply straight from the tube or stick in small quantities. Build up your colour gradually, but apply lots - you want your colour to get noticed!
Essential buy
Instant Gloss by Clarins, the first gloss that reacts upon contact with your lips to create their own colour. Completely transparent, Instant Gloss colours lips with a shade that's totally unique to you! It gives glam shine and lips to die for.
10/03/2009
