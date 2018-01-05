Spring hair trends 2009: chignons

The chignon is set to be the hair trend of the season, with the side bun the main star (as seen on the haute couture catwalks). Both retro and fashionable, it can be worn anywhere and adds style to the simplest of looks. On top of that, it's extremely easy to copy and can be worn tight or loose with strands pullled out, depending on your mood. Perfect for... Ladies who aren't keen on a precisely-defined look, as this hairstyle can be adapted to any look. Technique Start by smoothing out your hair , brushing it and spraying on a styling mist. Next, gather your hair up from the bottom of the nape of your neck. Wind the sections of hair to one side to form a mini round bun. Use large hair grips to fix in place. For a more relaxed look, pull a few strands loose. Essential buy Fixing Mist 4 by L'Oréal Professionnel, a strong styling mist for all hair types. A few spritzes are all you need to give hair hold, volume and shine . This spray is quick-drying, doesn't leave any visible residue and respects coloured and sensitive hair.

Around £13, www.lorealprofessionnel.co.uk





