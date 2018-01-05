>
>
Spring beauty trends
Article in images

Spring hair trends 2009: chignons

 

- Spring hair trends 2009: chignons

The chignon is set to be the hair trend of the season, with the side bun the main star (as seen on the haute couture catwalks). Both retro and fashionable, it can be worn anywhere and adds style to the simplest of looks. On top of that, it's extremely easy to copy and can be worn tight or loose with strands pullled out, depending on your mood.
Perfect for...
Ladies who aren't keen on a precisely-defined look, as this hairstyle can be adapted to any look.
Technique
Start by smoothing out your hair, brushing it and spraying on a styling mist. Next, gather your hair up from the bottom of the nape of your neck. Wind the sections of hair to one side to form a mini round bun. Use large hair grips to fix in place. For a more relaxed look, pull a few strands loose.
Essential buy
Fixing Mist 4 by L'Oréal Professionnel, a strong styling mist for all hair types. A few spritzes are all you need to give hair hold, volume and shine . This spray is quick-drying, doesn't leave any visible residue and respects coloured and sensitive hair.
Around £13, www.lorealprofessionnel.co.uk




  
  
Beauty Editor
10/03/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         