- Nail varnish trends spring 2009: bright pink nails

Spring beauty trends
This spring and summer, think raspberries and strawberries... not just to eat, but to paint your nails with! Warm, summery varnishes are the way forward, so out with pale pink and in with the bright stuff.
Perfect for...
Short nails - avoid if you have long talons.
Technique
Apply a strengthening base, leave to dry then apply the first coat of varnish, starting in the centre of the nail, moving onto the right and left sides of the nail, leaving a space of about 1mm between the varnish and your skin. Leave to dry then repeat. Finish off with top coat.
Tip: always apply your varnish from the base of the nail up towards the top.
Essential buy
The South Beach collection by O.P.I features 12 intense, glamorous shades that will sparkle under the sun's rays. From fiery orange-rose to vivid purple, you'll find all of this season's hot colours.
£9.95, www.opi.com
Available from www.lenawhite.co.uk
Beauty Editor
10/03/2009
