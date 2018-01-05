Spring 2009 perfume trends: solar, airy fragrances

This spring, fragrances are full of solar notes. Whether floral or fruity, they have to be light and airy at all costs. Look out for rose, musk, iris, luminous, feminine, light, soft spring scents.

Essential buy Essence, the new signature

Around £50 for 50ml, www.narcisorodriguez.com





> Beautiful brows , the new signature scent from Narcisso Rodriguez is based on the themes of light and sensuality. Perfumer Alberto Morillas has dreamed up a new floral musk with heart notes of Bulgarian rose and iris powder. It almost feels like the light of dawn has passed through this very pure powdery melange. The futuristic glass bottle has a mirror effect that gives it a very modern edge.





