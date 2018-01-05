>
>
Spring beauty trends
Article in images

Spring 2009 perfume trends: solar, airy fragrances

   

- Spring 2009 perfume trends: solar, airy fragrances

This spring, fragrances are full of solar notes. Whether floral or fruity, they have to be light and airy at all costs. Look out for rose, musk, iris, luminous, feminine, light, soft spring scents.
Essential buy
Essence, the new signature scent from Narcisso Rodriguez is based on the themes of light and sensuality. Perfumer Alberto Morillas has dreamed up a new floral musk with heart notes of Bulgarian rose and iris powder. It almost feels like the light of dawn has passed through this very pure powdery melange. The futuristic glass bottle has a mirror effect that gives it a very modern edge.
Around £50 for 50ml, www.narcisorodriguez.com


Also in Beauty:
> Paris catwalk make-up: haute couture trends
> Celebrity beauty secrets
> Beautiful brows




  
 
Beauty Editor
10/03/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         