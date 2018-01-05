>
Hair care

How to put life back into your hair

© Great Length - How to put life back into your hair
© Great Length
Too dry, too greasy, too curly, too straight...we’re never satisfied with our hair! It’s always the same: you spend hours with your straighteners to get perfect glossy locks and then decide what you really want are waves like SJP.

Thankfully, there are loads of style tricks and new products out there to help you get the look you want (and change it back the next day!) Anything’s possible!

See our special on taking care of your hair at home, and find out how to get a totally new look, fast!

Finally, check out the essential top tips for perfect hair from Jean Pierre Fauvet, director at swanky Parisian salon Jean Claude Biguine.

Sarah Horrocks
20/06/2008
