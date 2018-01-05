

Your hair

Greasy roots, but dry hair with split ends?



If this sounds familiar, you have combination hair and unfortunately it needs extra attention. You secrete sebum from the roots so you’re greasy on top, but the rest of your hair is dry and brittle.



To put some life back into your hair, first of all you need to find out why your hair is in bad condition: is it genetic, down to stress, diet, sweat, pollution, or detergent shampoo?



Once you’ve established the cause, try and get rid of whatever is aggravating your hair if you can: look at your diet (is it balanced?), stress relief, change your shampoo…little things can make a big difference!



Greasy hair really needs attention, and if you have long mixed hair you need to treat the greasy roots separately from the rest.



What you need

Use a shampoo formulated for your hair type but make sure it’s gentle, because shampoo can often irritate your sebum glands. Massage your scalp thoroughly.



If you have mixed hair, only shampoo your roots and use a balm on the ends of your hair but without using a comb to de-tangle. This will hydrate and soften your hair. Don’t use cold water to rinse your hair with, because it can aggravate your scalp – make sure it’s lukewarm.



Try a deep nourishing mask on the length and ends of your hair, but not on your roots!

Our favourite products for combination/greasy hair

Schwarzkopf Supersoft Balancing Grape Shampoo

Alberto Balsam Pro-Vitamin Refreshing Shampoo

Avon Planet Spa Conditioning Hair Mask







