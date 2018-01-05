Fine/lifeless hair



René Furterer



Your hair

Is your hair as fine as a baby’s, difficult to style, flat, dull and lifeless? Fine hair is often genetic, but it’s also often down to fragile hair bulbs (normal bulbs are 3-4 times bigger than single hairs, but not yours is much smaller!)



What you need

You need to treat your hair right from the roots to nourish it completely.



There are hundreds of products out there (shampoo, conditioner, masks, oils and supplements) that will help to strengthen your hair.



Before you shampoo, use a specially-formulated treatment for dry hair and apply it to sections of your hair at a time over the whole of your head, massaging thoroughly and letting it take effect according to the instructions. Use a nourishing shampoo for fine hair and then use volumising conditioner or balm.



Once or twice a week, use a mask over the whole of your head, leaving on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing.



For a real volumising effect, dry your hair from underneath or back-comb with a flat brush, lifting your hair section by section.



Our favourite products for fine hair

Aveda Pump Up The Volume Pure Abundance Volumising Shampoo

Aromatherapy Volumizing Conditioner Energizing Orange Ginger, Bath & Body Works Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask

Warren-Tricomi PureStrength Weightless Conditioner with SPF for Fine Hair, Bath & Body Works