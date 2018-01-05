Dry/very dry hair



Spray Klorane



Your hair

Dye, pollution, sun exposure and fatigue really take their toll on your hair, right?



Your hair isn’t standing up very well to everything you're throwing at it, and it’s looking more and more dry and matted. Even shampoo for damaged hair doesn’t seem to be doing much, and you’re thinking the only way to sort it out is to get a new ‘do. Right? Wrong!



Don’t be so quick to go for the chop : a bit of DIY salon care is all you need, using the right products for your hair, and regularly.



Your hair might be dry because it’s naturally wavy or curly (this stops amino acids from working on the whole length of your hair) or because you’ve used de-colourant or detergent shampoo that has destroyed your amino acids.



What you need

What dry hair needs most is an even ‘coverage’ of amino acids to give it back its softness and shine.



The most important thing is to use a specially-formulated nourishing shampoo and then a good de-tangling conditioner or hydrating balm after each wash. Rinse your hair in cold water to give your follicles a bit of a kick and make your hair shinier.



You need to keep your hair deeply nourished by using a mask or conditioning treatment twice a week. The best for your hair is a non-greasy conditioner that you apply bit by bit, massaging thoroughly over the whole of your head and then covering with a hot towel and cling film or aluminium foil. Leave for at least 40 minutes, if not all night. Rinse, shampoo and condition, and avoid blow-drying unless you have to.



Our favourite products for dry hair

Kerastase Bain Satin 3 Shampoo

Kerastase Masquintense Mask

Manipulator Daily Conditioner, Tigi

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Conditioner



http://www.kerastase.com/

http://www.tigihaircare.com/uk/whatsnew/

