>
>
>
Hair care
Put some life back into your hair!
Article in images




Dry/very dry hair

 
Spray Klorane - Dry/very dry hair
Spray Klorane

Your hair
Dye, pollution, sun exposure and fatigue really take their toll on your hair, right?

Your hair isn’t standing up very well to everything you're throwing at it, and it’s looking more and more dry and matted. Even shampoo for damaged hair doesn’t seem to be doing much, and you’re thinking the only way to sort it out is to get a new ‘do. Right? Wrong!

Don’t be so quick to go for the chop : a bit of DIY salon care is all you need, using the right products for your hair, and regularly.

Your hair might be dry because it’s naturally wavy or curly (this stops amino acids from working on the whole length of your hair) or because you’ve used de-colourant or detergent shampoo that has destroyed your amino acids.

What you need
What dry hair needs most is an even ‘coverage’ of amino acids to give it back its softness and shine.

The most important thing is to use a specially-formulated nourishing shampoo and then a good de-tangling conditioner or hydrating balm after each wash. Rinse your hair in cold water to give your follicles a bit of a kick and make your hair shinier.

You need to keep your hair deeply nourished by using a mask or conditioning treatment twice a week. The best for your hair is a non-greasy conditioner that you apply bit by bit, massaging thoroughly over the whole of your head and then covering with a hot towel and cling film or aluminium foil. Leave for at least 40 minutes, if not all night. Rinse, shampoo and condition, and avoid blow-drying unless you have to.

Our favourite products for dry hair
Kerastase Bain Satin 3 Shampoo
Kerastase Masquintense Mask
Manipulator Daily Conditioner, Tigi
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Conditioner

http://www.kerastase.com/
http://www.tigihaircare.com/uk/whatsnew/




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
20/06/2008
Tags Hair care
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         