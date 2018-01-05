>
Hair care
Put some life back into your hair!
Coloured hair

 
L'Oreal Professionnel - Coloured hair
L'Oreal Professionnel

Your hair
After you dyed your hair it looked fab, but it soon loses shine and colour because of the oxidising effect of the dye and now the texture of your hair is not what it was before…

When you dye your hair you alter the fibres of your hair and this leaves your hair dull, brittle and coarse after a while. Permanent dye often contains ammonia, which oxidises the melanin (coloured pigments) and penetrates right through to the follicle. Your hair loses its colour and is then re-pigmented with the dye. If you don’t take care of your dyed hair it will become porous and dry, especially at the ends.

What you need
As with dry hair, you need to keep your hair well nourished using conditioner or balm regularly.

To fix your colour and stop it from fading, use specially-formulated shampoo and conditioner for coloured hair which contain fixing and repairing agents.

Using treatments and masks once or twice a week before or after shampooing can make all the difference: they’ll repair the fibres in your hair and and put a bit of life back into your locks. Again, use products specially forumulated for coloured hair and apply in the same way as for dry hair.

Our favourite products for coloured hair
L'Oréal Elvive UV Filter Revitalising Shampoo & Conditioner
Matrix Biolage Color Care System
Aussie Miracle Hair Insurance Leave in Conditioner

Sarah Horrocks
20/06/2008
