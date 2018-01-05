Sprays and glosses for a beautiful shine

Franck Provost

OK, it’s 7.30 and you have to be out of the door in precisely 2 minutes to hit the town. You take a quick look in the mirror, slap on a bit of lippy, blusher and mascara and you’re ready to hit the town, right?



Wrong! Just because you don’t have an hour to spend on your hair doesn’t mean you should neglect it completely: every time you re-do your make-up you can ‘touch up’ your hair with these miracle products that will make your locks shiny, glossy and ready for some serious partying!



Our favourites

Frizz-Ease Hair Serum from John Frieda

Aveda Brilliant Emollient Finishing Gloss

Wella High Hair Gloss Serum

Charles Worthington Shining Star Spectacular Glossing Spray





