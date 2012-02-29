Video interview with Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore

We met up with co-stars Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore at Claridges in London to chat about their new film Music and Lyrics. It’s a classic Hugh Grant rom-com, but for the fact that the bumbling Brit he plays has to sing and dance. Add Hollywood heavyweight Drew Barrymore as his muse, and you have a recipe for  success.

We quizzed Hugh and Drew on all the fun of co-starring as singer-songwriter Alex and plant-lady-turned-lyricist Sophie, on their characters in the film and on acting and reality.  Aslo, read about the actors' careers and check out our review.

Music and Lyrics is out now. Starring Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore, Haley Bennett and Campbell Scott, and directed by Marc Lawrence. 
 




