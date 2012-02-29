Video interview with Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore as Sophie

 
Drew Barrymore as Sophie
And what about you, Drew? How would you describe your character?

Drew Barrymore
Sophie is quite vulnerable, and she’s struggling to get over a tough time in her life (breaking up with her novelist boyfriend). She’s just as ambitious as she is neurotic, and yet she has this incredible energy which propels her into songwriting. She has nothing to lose and she has the courage to work hard at it. She’s a very sincere person and she doesn’t do pretence. But it’s really her faith in what she does that’s her greatest strength. She’s always driving Alex on and telling him he can do better. So she’s not actually all that vulnerable...




  
  
