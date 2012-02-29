Our review

The story

Hugh plays Alex Fletcher, a washed-up 80s pop star who had his fifteen minutes of fame with a Spandau Ballet/Duran Duran-style pop group, but has been reduced to working the nostalgia circuit. He now resides in New York performing at less glamorous events such as graduation ceremonies and the like. Enter Sophie Fisher (Drew), a slightly lost, unlucky in love and beguilingly quirky plant lady with infallible energy. Alex is thrown a career lifeline in the form of a duet with hot up-and-coming young singer Cora Corman (the excellent Haley Bennett), but he hasn’t written a song in years! He and Sophie set out to write the hit that will put Alex’s career back on track…and start making sweet music of their own…



Our opinion

It’s never going to win the Oscar for Best Film, or win any prizes for being ground-breaking or innovative, but are we bothered? Despite a few awkward moments which escaped director Marc Lawrence (sometimes the boundaries between farce and comedy are difficult to distinguish), none of this lessened our enjoyment of the film. Music and Lyrics is good, old-fashioned fun and it’s absolutely hilarious. Hugh Grant is irresistible as a singer and actor, while Drew Barrymore gives a touching, if not Hepburn-esque, performance as the quirky and talented Sophie.



Should you go and see it? A definine yes, for maximum laughs and quality entertainment.



Who should you take? Your husband, boyfriend, girlfriends, your auntie – it’s for everyone. Valentine's Day is just around the corner...



In a nutshell: What more could you ask for? It’s worth it just to see Hugh singing and dancing like Tom Jones meets Simon Le Bon!





