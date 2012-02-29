Video interview with Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore
Having had a sneaky preview, it looks as if you both really enjoyed filming Music and Lyrics.

Hugh Grant
Yes, I really enjoyed it. Filming comedy isn’t always easy: everyone knows the jokes already, and I find that if you don’t get laughs it’s very easy to go into a downward slide. I get down very easily and get down on myself, but Drew was very good at encouraging me and keeping my spirits up. Drew is wonderfully upbeat and energetic. She brings a great deal of charm to her roles, it’s part of her talent and part of her personality. She’s also very intelligent in character and in situations, and that’s important because when you’re playing in a romantic comedy you have to have a good relationship with your co-star otherwise it just doesn’t work. It takes more than just complicity.

Drew Barrymore
I loved working with Hugh because even though he was intense at times, he was very funny and very sweet and always had me laughing and could say things that no-one else could say and get away with but everyone laughs because it's him! I have to say he is an incredible actor and really professional. On the whole, Music and Lyrics was a very refreshing film to make. It reminds me of all those big Amercian comedies that came out in the Forties and Fifties - all back-and-forth exchanges between the characters.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
09/02/2007
